SWORD Group: Sword Group: Payment of an exceptional dividend

Windhof - October, 26th 2018

Sword Group - Payment of an exceptional dividend

Sword confirms the payment of an exceptional dividend, on November, 14th 2018, of €3.6* per share.





After the sale of Apak, the Group provided a reminder of its strategy on the use of the cash generated:

Financing for internal growth,

Financing for future acquisitions,

Financing for new growth-generating initiatives,

Remuneration for shareholders.

At the board meeting held on October 25, 2018, the board decided to allocate an exceptional dividend of €3.6* per share to shareholders, the global amount representing the accretive part of the operation.





By making distribution, Sword wishes to recompense its faithful shareholders.





Agenda 14/11/18 Payment of an exceptionnal dividend Ex date: 12/11 Record date: 13/11 Payment date: 14/11

About Sword Group Sword has 2,000 IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management. With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

Sword Group - 2, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Sword Group Dividend Payment (http://hugin.info/143591/R/2222485/870447.pdf)



