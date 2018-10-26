

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Florida man was arrested Friday in connection with the explosive devices sent to several prominent Democratic figures as well as cable news network CNN's New York offices.



The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida. Sayoc, who also reportedly has ties to New York, has a criminal record.



Law enforcement officers also seized a van covered in political stickers, including pictures of President Donald Trump, outside an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida.



The arrest of Sayoc come as authorities have recently discovered twelve suspicious packages containing explosive devices addressed to ten people.



The packages were sent to prominent Democrats such as former President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former Vice President Joe Biden.



Billionaire Democratic donor George Soros and anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro were also among the intended targets.



In remarks at the White House, Trump praised law enforcement for their swift arrest of the suspect and renewed his call for unity.



'It's an incredible job by law enforcement, and we have carried out a far-reaching federal and local and state investigation to find the person or persons responsible for the events,' Trump said.



'These terrorizing acts are despicable, and have no place in our country. No place,' he added. 'I have instructed authorities to spare no resource or expense in finding those responsible, and bringing them to swift and certain justice.'



In a post on Twitter early this morning, Trump expressed anger over receiving blame for the attempted assassinations and suggested he is the victim of a double standard with regard to criticism.



'Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, 'it's just not Presidential!' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from Trump seemed to confirm a report from CNN indicting the president believes he is being unfairly linked to the explosive devices sent to prominent figures he has publicly attacked.



'He believes he's treated with hostility and unfairly,' a Trump confidant told CNN. 'There's no talking him out of that.'



Trump critics have suggested the president's incendiary rhetoric may have motivated the assailant to send the explosive devices.



Defenders of the president have suggested Trump is actually another victim of the bomb scare, with some going so far as to embrace a 'false flag' theory implying the explosive devices were sent in order to hurt him politically.



Despite a lack of evidence, Trump appeared to reference the theory in a subsequent tweet claiming the 'bomb stuff' is slowing Republicans' momentum ahead of the looming midterm elections.



'Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics,' Trump tweeted. 'Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!'



The latest tweets from Trump come a day after he argued the 'mainstream media' is partly responsible for the current 'anger' in society.



