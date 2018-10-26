

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. Amazon is currently down by 7 percent after hitting a nearly five-month intraday low.



The initial sell-off by Amazon came after the online retail giant reported third quarter earnings that beat estimates but weaker than expected revenues and provided disappointing fourth quarter guidance.



Amazon reported third quarter earnings of $5.75 per share compared to analyst estimates for $3.14 per share, although its revenues of $56.6 billion came in below expectations for $57.1 billion.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Amazon expects sales of $66.5 billion to $72.5 billion, while analysts had estimated revenues of $73.8 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX