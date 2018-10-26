

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton revealed Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington, D.C. early next year.



'We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations,' Bolton said at a news conference in Georgia, according to Fox News. 'What the scheduling of that is we don't quite know yet.'



Trump had asked Bolton to invite Putin to Washington following the summit between the leaders in Helsinki, Finland, in July.



If Putin accepts the invitation, it would mark the Russian president's first trip to Washington since a White House meeting with then-President George W. Bush in 2005.



Bolton announced earlier this week that Trump and Putin are due to meet in Paris on November 11th on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.



The news of the invitation comes amid increased tensions between the U.S. and Russia after Trump announced his decision to pull out of a decades-old arms control treaty.



After the two leaders met in Helsinki, Trump appeared to accept Putin's denial of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections, which is the subject of an ongoing investigation the president has repeatedly derided as a 'witch hunt.'



(Photo: www.kremlin.ru)



