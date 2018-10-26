

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) continue to see significant weakness in late-day trading on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive is currently down by 6.4 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over three years.



Colgate-Palmolive initially came under pressure after the consumer products company reported adjusted third quarter earnings that matched analyst estimates but revenues that came in slightly below expectations.



The company also said it expects a low-single-digit net sales decrease in the fourth quarter due to foreign exchange and low-single-digit organic sales growth.



