The First Ever Enertor Running World Cup is Coming and Anyone Can Represent Their Country

LONDON, October 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Vision

We want to get the world running. A truly global event with participants from all 213 countries in the world. Any person of any age, of any ability and anywhere in the world can represent and help their country to win the Running World CupTM

Event details

Running World CupTMDates: 12th to 18th November, 2018.

The winning nation will be the one with the largest number of miles run logged on Strava, divided by the number of people in the challenge at the start of the week - making it fair for all countries, big or small. The tournament will run for one week with a leaderboard updated each day. The running world cup will be hosted at http://www.runningworldcup.com

With great prizes up for grabs for the participants of winning nations and digital trophies for all participants, the first ever Enertor Running World CupTM looks set to become a permanent fixture in the running calendar. Plus the Running World Cup[TM] trophy awarded to the winning captain.

To help kit out all participants, Enertor are giving everyone a $15 gift card to spend at the Enertor store on absolutely any product, simply by visiting enertor.com/erwc from today.

Country Captains

We are also giving the opportunity for people to captain their country.

We have already appointed a number of captains from the world of sport and social media from Usain Bolt who will captain Jamaica, Ece Alpay @ecevahapoglu - Turkey, Lisa Migliorini @thefashionjogger - Italy, Caithy Walker @Caithywalker -UK and Auguste Augustinaite, @seen_running - Lithuania with 8.9m, 413k, 67k, 48k and 55k followers on Instagram respectively.

Quote

Nick Beresford, co-founder and CEO of Enertor, "We've all wanted to represent our country at a world cup, so we wanted to give everyone across the globe the chance to take part and represent their country. No matter how far or how fast you run, every km will help your country's chance of winning. In the next few years, we hope to have over 1 million people participating and inspire a new generation of runners across the globe."

ABOUT ENERTOR (http://www.enertor.com )

Enertor is an innovative new insole, scientifically proven to reduce injuries. Designed by leading UK podiatrists, the insoles are enhanced with the latest D3O material to provide more shock-absorption and comfort than any other insole. The technology is used by elite athletes from Premier League Footballers, Tour de France Champions and Olympic Athletes including Usain Bolt. After extensive testing, the British Military now mandate Enertor insoles as the only shock absorbing insoles used by all the British forces.