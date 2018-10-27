

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased at a much slower pace in September, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Saturday.



Industrial profits rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, which was much lesser than the 9.2 percent increase seen in August.



During the first nine months of year, industrial profits advanced 14.7 percent after rising 16.2 percent during January to August period.



Among sectors, mining industry registered the largest surge of 50 percent. Profits of manufacturing companies advanced 12.5 percent. Profits of electricity and other utility sectors also gained 8.8 percent.



