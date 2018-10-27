

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir remarked that it is premature to blame the kingdom about the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the prosecution of the suspects would be conducted by the nation, media reports said Saturday.



'On the issue of extradition, the individuals are Saudi nationals. They're detained in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia,' Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a regional defence forum in the Bahraini capital.



Blaming the issue as 'hysterical', Adel al-Jubeir said that people assign fault on Saudi Arabia with such certainty before the investigation is complete.



'We have made it very clear that we are going to have a full transparent investigation, the results of which will be released.'



His comments came after Turkey indicated that it would ask the extradition of 18 suspects in the killing of journalist Khashoggi from the kingdom.



Jubeir denied the involvement of the kingdom's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder.



'The issue, as I said, is being investigated. We will know the truth. We will hold those responsible accountable. And we will put in place mechanisms to ensure it doesn't happen again,' Jubeir told the defence forum.



The journalist was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul early this month.



