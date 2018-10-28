In our Bitcoin forecast for 2019 we explained why we believe that Bitcoin's path is higher, and that we continue to believe that the grand crypto bull market will continue. Moreover, in our 5 Must-Read Cryptocurrency Predictions For 2019 we laid out the fundamental drivers for this, one of which being institutional money entering the crypto market. In this article we focus on the shorter term, and we make the point that we believe Bitcoin is about to start trending in the next 2 to 3 weeks, after a flat Bitcoin price in recent weeks and flat trading range in recent months. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...