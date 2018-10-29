

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the modest two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 10 points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,600-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to disappointing corporate results and economic data that fueled concerns over interest rate hikes. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the insurance companies and mixed performances from the financials, oil companies and resource stocks.



For the day, the index eased 4.95 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 2,598.85 after trading between 2,580.85 and 2,626.12. The Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 2.18 points or 0.17 percent to end at 1,290.62.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.71 percent, while China Construction Bank added 0.55 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.20 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 3.51 percent, Pin An Insurance contracted 1.68 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 0.97 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.36 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 2.31 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) advanced 1.09 percent, Yanzhou Coal jumped 1.17 percent, Anhui Cement perked 1.02 percent, Maanshan Iron tumbled 1.84 percent, Gemdale surged 2.62 percent, Poly Developments soared 2.06 percent, China Vanke gathered 1.36 percent and Bank of China and Jiangxi Copper were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday. They made back some ground as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.



The Dow shed 296.24 points or 1.19 percent to 24,688.31, while the NASDAQ plunged 151.12 points or 2.06 percent to 7,167.21 and the S&P 500 fell 46.88 points or 1.73 percent to 2,658.69. For the week, the Dow lost 3 percent, the NASDAQ was down 3.8 percent and the S&P fell 3.9 percent.



The pullback on Wall Street came amid a negative reaction to corporate results from some big-name companies, including Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL), while Intel (INTC) beat the street.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted stronger than expected U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, and also that core inflation had slowed. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment deteriorated more than estimated in October.



Crude oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday, but still posted a third weekly loss amid fears of oversupply in the fourth quarter. Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.26 or 0.4 percent at $67.59 a barrel. For the week, oil futures lost about 2.4 percent, falling for a second straight week.



