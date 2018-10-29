

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company for the third-quarter increased to $166.9 million or $0.38 per share from $108.7 million or $0.25 per share last year.



Earnings per share were $0.57 compared to $0.44 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue in third quarter of 2018 was $1.54 billion, up about 11 percent compared to revenue in third quarter of 2017. Third quarter 2018 revenue was up about 6 percent as compared to revenue in second quarter of 2018. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.



Based on product booking trends, backlog levels and estimated turns levels, the company anticipates revenue in fourth quarter of 2018 to be about $1.480 billion to $1.530 billion. Analysts project fourth-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion. Revenue outlook for fourth quarter of 2018 includes revenue of about $20 million from manufacturing services provided by OSA.



