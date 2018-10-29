sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

265,58 Euro		+1,37
+0,52 %
WKN: 789617 ISIN: US09062X1037 Ticker-Symbol: IDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOGEN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
261,70
263,81
28.10.
262,81
264,48
26.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOGEN INC
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOGEN INC265,58+0,52 %
EISAI CO LTD71,88-0,86 %