HONG KONG, Oct 29, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Zhonghua Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company"; Stock Code: 8246) together with its subsidiaries (collective namely the "Group") today announces that positive profit alert for the nine months ended 30 September 2018. Based on the preliminary review of the relevant unaudited consolidated management accounts, the Group expects to record a substantial increase in the total revenue and net profit, by over 70% and 600% respectively, for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 as compared to the nine months ended 30 September 2017, mainly attributable to the growth of projects completed from the Group's New energy business.Throughout three years of investment in the New energy business, the Group successfully rolls out its development and expansion of the New energy business through organic growth and acquisition, and builds a strong foothold in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") before extending its market foot print into the whole of the PRC, even extending to the Greater China Region.Zhonghua Gas Holdings LimitedZhonghua Gas Holdings Limited is principally engaged in provision of diverse integrated new energy services including technological development, construction and consultancy services in relation to heat supply and coal-to-natural gas conversion, operation of liquefied natural gas stations, coupled with trading of new energy related industrial products. The Group is also involved in the operation of restaurants and trading of non-staple food; as well as engaged in the property investment business.Media Contacts:Angel YeungJovian Communications LtdTel: +852 2581 0168Email: news@joviancomm.comSource: Zhonghua Gas Holdings LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.