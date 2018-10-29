Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Oct 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for September 2018 and for April through September 2018 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) September 2018Mazda's domestic production volume in September 2018 decreased 7.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in September 2018]CX-5: 34,784 units (up 1.2% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 11,117 units (down 35.9%)CX-3: 12,525 units (down 1.0%)(2) April through September 2018Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2018 decreased 1.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2018]CX-5: 198,818 units (up 3.5% year on year)CX-3: 67,453 units (up 3.5%)Mazda3 (Axela): 66,785 units (down 21.1%)2. Overseas Production(1) September 2018Mazda's overseas production volume in September 2018 decreased 11.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in September 2018]Mazda3: 17,646 units (down 18.3% year on year)Mazda2: 7,955 units (down 8.3%)CX-5: 4,219 units (up 9.4%)(2) April through September 2018Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2018 decreased 1.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2018]Mazda3: 120,091 units (up 0.9% year on year)Mazda2: 55,185 units (up 13.8%)CX-4: 29,923 units (down 5.4%)II. Domestic sales(1) September 2018Mazda's domestic sales volume in September 2018 decreased 3.9% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 6.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points year on year) and a 4.7% total market share (down 0.1 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in September 2018]CX-5: 5,017 units (up 10.2% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 4,639 units (down 13.3%)CX-8: 2,478 units(2) April through September 2018Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2018 increased 6.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2018]Mazda2 (Demio): 22,067 units (down 6.2% year on year)CX-5: 16,919 units (down 1.1%)CX-8: 14,041 unitsIII. Exports(1) September 2018Mazda's export volume in September 2018 decreased 14.8% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in September 2018]CX-5: 28,716 units (down 4.3% year on year)Mazda3: 9,326 units (down 22.0%)CX-3: 9,122 units (down 23.2%)(2) April through September 2018Mazda's total export volume in the period April through September 2018 decreased 4.9% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in the period April through September 2018]CX-5: 178,804 units (up 2.0% year on year)Mazda3: 59,615 units (down 20.3%)CX-3: 58,969 units (up 0.6%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.