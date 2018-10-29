A.M. Best will host its annual Insurance Market Briefing Europe & Methodology Review Seminar on Tuesday, 6 November 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (GMT) at etc.venues St. Paul's in London. The briefing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the seminar will run from 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. The event will provide a platform for leading A.M. Best rating analysts and industry experts to discuss the impact of economic and political conditions and rating trends for (re)insurers in key segments of Europe's (re)insurance sector and the London Market.

Malcolm Newman, chairman of the International Underwriting Association, and managing director of SCOR's EMEA Hub, will lead a session, titled, "Future-Proofing the London Market," which will focus on current London Market issues against the backdrop of uncertainty created by Brexit. In addition, Dimitris Zafeiris, head of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority's Risks Financial Stability Department, will explore regulatory issues in a presentation titled, "Risks and Issues for the European Insurance Sector: What's on the Regulator's Agenda?"

This year's market briefing will also offer thematic sessions on environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles in the insurance industry, as well as issues affecting the global reinsurance sector, including the impact of alternative capital and insurance-linked securities. A panel of senior industry executives, including Matthew C. Mosher, A.M. Best chief operating officer and executive vice president, will discuss how innovation is becoming increasingly critical for insurers amid a rapidly changing market with emerging risks that require new service processes and coverages.

The annual afternoon seminar will examine developments one year after A.M. Best launched its updated Best's Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM) and the proprietary Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model, and look at what A.M. Best expects in terms of future updates.

