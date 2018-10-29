Colombian company, Diabetrics, is a leading distributor of medical products for people with type 1 diabetes

Cellnovo will be the first and only micro-pump available in Colombia

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" CLNV:EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first connected diabetes management platform based on a locked-down AndroidTM smartphone communicating via Bluetooth with a small, discreet micro-pump, today announces the signature of a distribution agreement in Colombia with Diabetrics, a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Diabetrics, a subsidiary of Procaps Group, specializes in integrated solutions for people with diabetes and is the national leader in the commercialization of blood glucose monitors (BGMs) and post-sales technical support. The process for registration to allow the commercialization of the Cellnovo System in Colombia is underway, and the Company anticipates its first sales in Q2 2019. Cellnovo will be the first and only micro-pump available in the country. Colombia is the largest insulin pump market in South America with an advanced healthcare system.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented "We continue to build our international network of distribution partners in markets where there is a clear demand for our unique insulin pump and this agreement in Colombia opens the door to a new continent, South America. We are pleased to be able to leverage the strength of an established and recognized player, Diabetrics, and we look forward to expanding on this strong foundation to increase the availability of the Cellnovo System around the world."

Alain Cortesi, Vice President of Corporate Development, Procaps Group, said: "We are proud to help Cellnovo to meet the high demand of type 1 diabetes patients for an insulin pump in Colombia. The Cellnovo System is one of the most advanced products on the market in terms of technology, reliability, and comfort for patients, so they were the natural choice for us. We are pleased to be able to offer the Cellnovo System as the first and only insulin micro-pump in the Colombian market."

About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)

Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system, which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo's insulin delivery system comprises a locked-down Android TM smartphone that communicates via Bluetooth with a discreet, wearable micro-pump. This unique system allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of data in real time, the patient's status can be seamlessly monitored by family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

For more information go to www.cellnovo.com

About Procaps Group and Diabetrics

Procaps Group is a private pharmaceutical company founded in 1977 and headquartered in Barranquilla Colombia, in which the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a sister organization of the World Bank, has a minority stake. Procaps operates in over 50 countries through its 5 Business Units and is widely recognized for its proprietary innovation in drug delivery systems, especially soft gel capsules. Procaps holds several certifications from regulatory authorities in highly regulated countries, such as the US FDA, and the European MHRA, among others.

For more information go to: www.procapslaboratorios.com

Diabetrics is a company of Procaps Group focused on Diabetes Management with a broad product portfolio in Blood Glucose Monitoring, Insulin Delivery Systems and pharmaceutical therapeutic products, supported by strong added-value services in education and post-sales technical support to patients.

For more information go to: www.diabetrics.com

