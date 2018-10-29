Sungrow expands commitment to Middle East and Northern Africa region, opens office in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a leading global inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 68 GW installed worldwide has opened their Dubai subsidiary in the heart of the Jumeirah Lake Towers district, Dubai, UAE. Establishing strong local resources has always been a vital part of the company's strategy of global market diversification. The new office will support all key functions including sales, service and technical support, serving as a regional hub for the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) market.

The Dubai office is Sungrow's 20th international subsidiary. With installations in over 60 countries, the company has been active in the rapidly growing MENA market for nearly two years. Solar demand in the region is growing by 170%, with currently 12 GW of utility-scale solar contracted or under construction and a further 21 GW in the pre-contract phase, according to recent market studies.

"We are working with our existing customer base by at the same expanding into new segments such as the 1500 Volt DC central solution (SG3125HV). Our office will provide better and faster support to our customers by servicing our ever-growing pipeline," said Jason Wang, Country Manager, Sungrow UAE.

Current projects under the "Shams Dubai" Program have the accumulative size of more than 20 MW. Product offerings in the region include key products of Sungrow's string inverter series, SG36KTL-M & SG60KTL.

"The MENA region is key for us as policy-makers have released ambitious targets to help decarbonize their economies. We are determined to help foster growth for both Sungrow's and our partners' businesses," said Jack Gu, President of Sungrow PV & Storage Division.

For any inquiries, please contact Jason Wang, Country Manager, Sungrow UAE at Jason.wang@sungrow.cc.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 68 GW installed worldwide as of June 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 21-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

