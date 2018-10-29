Company Remains Steadfast in Building and Sustaining a Top-Tier Team

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the appointment of Nick Hazeldine as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Nick will begin his role in November 2018 and will be based in CDB Aviation's recently opened global headquarters in Dublin.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick and look forward to his contributions to our already strong worldwide team," said CDB Aviation President Chief Executive Officer Peter Chang. "Nick exhibits the energy and enthusiasm CDB Aviation is becoming known for as we bolster our platform's operational efficiency and performance. His experience combined with a proven track record of driving growth, creating shareholder value, and people management, will be vital to our company at this time of accelerated development. His multidisciplinary background within the operations teams of a top-tier lessor will boost the strength and depth of our team."

Nick is a seasoned aircraft leasing professional with more than 16 years of experience in asset finance, working for lessors exclusively owned by large financial institutions. His background spans a number of key operational areas, such as: risk, commercial negotiation, contract management, and aircraft deliveries. In his most recent role, Nick was credited with establishing and leading the industry's first aircraft leasing innovation lab.

Nick Hazeldine, CDB Aviation Chief Operating Officer, commented: "I am very excited to join the CDB Aviation team. I was attracted to the company's high-caliber professionals, enviable balance sheet strength of its parent, and ambitious growth plans. In today's intensely competitive market, CDB Aviation's growth is indicative of the unwavering commitment and support of its shareholder and demonstrates a long-term strategic investment."

Nick joins CDB Aviation from SMBC Aviation Capital, where most recently he was Head of Innovation. Previously, he served as Head of Credit Risk, Head of Transaction Management, Senior Vice President, Commercial Negotiation, as well as several other roles in contract management, aircraft deliveries, and funding. Nick started his career in The Royal Bank of Scotland's rail leasing business before progressing to their Structured Asset Finance division. Nick holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Leeds.

Hazeldine added: "The lessors, who will be best-positioned to manage short- to medium-term industry volatility and take advantage of counter-cyclical opportunities, are those with nimble platforms, laser focus on risk management, ability to quickly redeploy aircraft, and strong, stable shareholders with access to long-term funding these are all key attributes of CDB Aviation's robust platform."

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 34-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

