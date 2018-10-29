

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that it reached a non-exclusive clinical development agreement with Novartis (NVS) to investigate one or more combination therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH. The financial details of this transaction are not disclosed.



The companies will conduct both non-clinical and Phase 1 clinical studies of Pfizer's investigational therapies, including an Acetyl CoA-Carboxylase (ACC) Inhibitor (PF-05221304, currently in Phase 2), a Diacylglycerol O-Acyltransferase 2 (DGAT2) Inhibitor (PF-06865571, Phase 1) and a Ketohexokinase (KHK) Inhibitor (PF-06835919, Phase 2), together with Novartis's tropifexor, a non-bile acid, Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist.



Pfizer said it is building a robust NASH program, which was entirely developed in-house and targets NASH through multiple, diverse pathways of the disease. The collaboration with Novartis helps Pfizer to explore combination approaches at an early stage.



