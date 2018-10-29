Invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ)

Notification of participation

Shareholders wishing to attend the EGM must

be entered as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Wednesday, 14 November 2018,

notify the Company of their intention to participate no later than on Thursday, 15 November 2018.

Attendance is to be notified by telephone +44 1256 774400 or by e-mail to EGM@anoto.com. The notification should state name, social security number/corporate identification number and registered number of shares. To facilitate admittance to the EGM, proxies, registration certificates and other authorisation documents should be submitted to the Company by email to EGM@anoto.com no later than on 15 November 2018. The Company provides proxy forms on the Company's web page www.anoto.com.

Shareholders who hold their shares through nominees (Sw. förvaltare) must request a temporary registration of the shares in their own name, with Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders who wish to obtain such registration must contact the nominee regarding this well in advance of 14 November 2018.

Proposed agenda

1. Opening of the Meeting

2. Election of Chairman at the Meeting

3. Preparation and approval of voting list

4. Approval of the agenda

5. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

6. Determination of whether the Meeting has been duly convened

7. Election of Board member

8. Closing of the Meeting

Proposals

Election of Board member (item 7)

As previously announced, Board member Will Reeb has tragically passed away in a traffic accident. Nerthus Investments Ltd., the largest shareholder in Anoto, proposes that Anoto's CEO, Joonhee Won, shall be elected as new Board member of the Company until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Other

According to Chapter 7, section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act, at a General Meeting the shareholders are entitled to require information from the Board of Directors and CEO regarding circumstances which may affect items on the agenda and circumstances which may affect the Company's financial situation.

Number of shares and votes in the Company

As of 29 October 2018, the total number of shares and votes in the Company was 119,007,830. The Company is not holding any own shares.

Stockholm, October 2018

Anoto Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

