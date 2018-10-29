Session will highlight real-world case studies from leading global CIOs

Masergy, a leading provider of secure hybrid networking, cloud communications and managed security solutions, announced that Nate Grinnell, senior director, strategic partners, Masergy will present "Disrupt Dominate Your Industry Via Digital Transformation" at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday, Nov. 7 12:15-12:45 p.m. The session will break down case studies of digital transformation success from global CIOs that worked in partnership with Masergy.

"Digital transformation requires a strong IT foundation, and Masergy customers have demonstrated maturity in establishing the groundwork for innovation," said Grinnell. "The Gartner Symposium is an ideal forum to highlight how ambitious CIOs are leading the enterprise through key phases of digital transformation preparedness. We're sharing their best practices and helping IT leaders accelerate the preparation process."

The session will highlight:

Best practices for establishing a foundation for IT innovation

Obstacles faced and traps to avoid

The importance of network agility, real-time analytics, and security planning

For more details on Masergy's path to digital transformation and benefits for global enterprises, review this blog post. Experts from Masergy will also be on-hand at Gartner symposium, booth number 318, to share additional insight.

About Gartner Symposium/ITxpo

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner Symposium/ITxpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/us/symposium.

About Masergy

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering secure hybrid networking, cloud communications, and managed security solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions, and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about Masergy and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter@Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.

