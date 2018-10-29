EBD Group ('EBD'), the market-leading provider of world-class partnering events and tools for the global life science industry, has opened its newly updated partneringONE platform for BIO-Europe 2018, Europe's largest life science partnering conference, following a successful trial at the recent BioPharm America conference.

Now in its 24th year, the BIO-Europe conference will be held at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark on 5-7 November. With more than 4,000 international life science leaders in attendance, the convention will include world-class workshops, panels and active exhibition along with over 24,000 prescheduled one-to-one partnering meetings expected to take place. Delegates can use the improved partneringONE platform to schedule meetings ahead of the conference.

With partnering now open, online tutorials are already available and on-site assistance will be provided by EBD at BIO-Europe in the Power Zone, a customer-service area dedicated to showcasing the new features and answering any questions about the enhanced functionality.

A key benefit of the updated partneringONE platform is the added mobile responsive functionality, enabling delegates to more easily foster new partnerships during the event.

Key new features of the partneringONE platform, designed to maximize connections and increase productivity, include:

Mobile responsiveness send messages and re-schedule partnering meetings on-the-go and make live updates while at the event

Templates create and re-use company-wide templates, followed by easy editing to personalize messages for each prospective partner

Tags create customized bookmarks to categorize partners' profiles (e.g. 'met before', 'high priority')

Notes add private notes to any profile, viewable only to users within your company

Guest invite someone to access the platform as your 'guest', even if they are not attending the event, so they can act on your behalf

Users can now benefit from the latest functionalities of the system which aim to simplify and improve the efficiency of the partnering process. Delegates can therefore use their time more effectively to secure additional business opportunities.

The enhanced capabilities have already been positively received by delegates at the recent life sciences partnering event which took place in September in Boston, BioPharm America. Almost a third of users took advantage of the mobile adaptation which gave them more flexibility by enabling them to access the system while on-the-go.

Commenting on the updated platform Cathy Miner, managing partner of Shadow Lake Group Inc, said:

"Our firm has been attending EBD events for many years and the partneringONE platform has evolved alongside the conference space to improve attendee productivity. Being able to target specific assets when sending a meeting request really helps to focus the meetings, improving the quality of interactions and cultivating establishing more selective business relationships."

The colored tags, in particular, are useful in organizing prospective partners internally. We can now easily report back to our clients on which meetings we are holding on their behalf," Cathy added.

Dr Carlos N. Velez, Managing Partner of Lacerta Bio, said of the newly added features:

"Thanks for all these time-saving tools. The templates are a great way to quickly start an invitation and customize from there. I think the multi-colored tag functionality is also a great timesaver, especially when managing multiple licensing opportunities."

On site at BIO-Europe in the Power Zone, EBD representatives will be giving demonstrations of the new features, providing helpful tips, and will be available to answer any questions about the platform. The Power Zone will be located in Hall C next to the partnering desk.

There will also be four short sessions on using partneringONE, two geared to new users and two for experienced users, on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at the conference. Ask at the Power Zone for details.

Partnering is now open and will remain open in the lead up to, and throughout, BIO-Europe. The first round of meeting schedules are now available to view.

