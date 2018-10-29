Tanla Retains Former Airtel CEO Sanjay Kapoor as Senior Advisor and Mentor for its Growth Strategy

HYDERABAD, GURGAON and MUMBAI, India, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tanla Solutions Ltd. (BSE: 532790) (NSE: TANLA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Sanjay Kapoor has been retained by the Company as a 'Senior Advisor and Mentor', with the primary objective of providing strategic insights on Business growth, Brand building, Diversification and Technical inputs in corporate decision making. Tanla recently acquired Karix Mobile from GSO for Rs. 340 Cr.

Sanjay is an established telecom leader globally, and was the Chief Executive Officer of India & South Asia operations at Bharti Airtel between 2010 and 2013, and has spent nearly 20 years as a business leader in Indian telecom market. After Airtel, Kapoor ?assumed the role of ?the ?Chairman ?at Indian handset maker Micromax in 2014, for nearly a year. He currently pursues plural career which includes Entrepreneurship, Consulting, and board memberships for companies in India and overseas. He was recently appointed as a Board member of Saudi Telecom, and also advises multiple early stage companies on Strategy.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Sanjay advising us. His strong domain expertise, coupled withextensive industry knowledge, will be valuable to the company in moving forward. Through his vast experience and network of contacts in the industry, we believe he will be instrumental in our strategic directions as we advance our foray into new domains and technologies," said Uday Reddy, CMD, Tanla Solutions.

Sanjay Kapoor said, "Tanla is a high potential telecom solutions company led by an ingenious entrepreneur, Uday Reddy. Their transformation is evident with their moves to build and scale global leadership both organically and inorganically. Their vision to build futuristic cloud-based solutions with cutting-edge technologies will set them apart from current peers. I am pleased to assist Uday and team to develop Tanla as an undisputed leader in Cloud Communication space."

Tanla is a Hyderabad, India-based company, established in 1999. It is a global leader in its domain as one of the largest Cloud Communication providers, handling over 120 bn business communications annually. Tanla is innovating the way the world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease, and simplicity of Cloud Communication solutions, adopting cutting-edge technologies to meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies.

