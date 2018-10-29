STIPS|FinTech Concludes $1.4M Private Sale, Aims at Civilizing Crypto Financial Markets

MOSCOW, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

STIPS|FinTech is ready to launch an operable MVP of STIPS|Oculus in November with the fund and index modules, offering a harmonious mix of financial tools to bring reliability, transparency and convenience to the crypto market

The STIPS|FinTech project has recently proposed its product offering on the crypto market, aiming at creation of an convenient and scalable infrastructure to cater to market players. The project is a decentralized crypto-finance ecosystem for smart investing and asset management that would make information on crypto market dynamics simple and accessible, while offering investors reliable and convenient instruments for conducting their operations.

"There is great demand on the crypto market for classical financial instruments that provide benchmarks and structured approaches to carrying out trading operations. This growing market is in dire need for civilized instruments, and we at STIPS have all the technical means, expertise and motivation to make it happen. It is quite difficult to identify the real giants among the thousands of cryptocurrencies and make a sound investment choice. We are creating an infrastructure project that will not only profitably invest, but also help improve the cryptocurrency market by distributing depositors' funds among worthy and honest projects with strong and promising teams," as stated by STIPS|FinTech CEO and Chartered Financial Analysts of the CFA institute, Kotegov Dmitry.

STIPS|FinTech will consist of three main components. STIPS|Oculus is designed to be a convenient, functional and decentralized analytics platform that will bring together crypto market players and will be built on the EOS blockchain, the top 1 cryptocurrency according to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information. STIPS20index is a cryptocurrency index aimed at becoming a benchmark for token liquidity to help private investors, cryptocurrency funds and traders navigate the market. The STIPS|20Fund is the first open index cryptocurrency fund tied to the STIPS20index.

STIPS|FinTech is aimed at ameliorating the situation by creating a decentralized crypto-finance ecosystem for smart investing and asset management, providing the community with accurate and unbiased information on assets, motivating community members to independently update that information. The platform will also empower project teams by granting them a single point of entry and an algorithmic fund developed on the basis of deep fundamental analysis.

The STIPS team has extensive experience in operating large volumes of trade and had over $300 mln under management.

Having raised over $1.4 million at the Private Sale stage, the STIPS|FinTech project is ready to launch a working MVP of STIPS|Oculus in November with the fund and index modules operational, and aims to offer a harmonious mix of financial tools to bring reliability, transparency and convenience to the crypto market. Currently, the project is negotiating with prominent Asian funds with an entrance threshold starting at $100,000. The main TGE is scheduled for September - December, 2018.

