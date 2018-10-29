Motivation of Russia for the Development of Bilateral Public Relations With France Via Rossotrudnichestvo Events is Supported in Paris

PARIS, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The grand opening of the Forum for the Development of Russia-France Bilateral Public Relations took place in the headquarters of UNESCO in Paris.

The event was organised by Rossotrudnichestvo (The Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation) with the participation of Trianon Dialogue, the Russian-French Forum of Civil Societies, created at the initiative of the presidents of Russia and France. The Forum is held within the framework of the Crossover Year of the Russian Language and Literature in France and the French Language and Literature in Russia.

The Head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Eleonora Mitrofanova, noted that events of this format are important not only from the point of view of interaction in the field of culture, science, education, inter-municipal and inter-regional cooperation, but also for expanding knowledge about Russia and deepening interrelations between our countries in general.

E.V. Mitrofanova expressed confidence that the holding of the Forum on an annual basis would certainly contribute to a constructive dialogue between the countries, as well as provide unique opportunities for discussions on various issues for the development of practical solutions.

Alexey Meshkov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to France, Alexander Kuznetsov, Permanent Delegate of Russia to UNESCO, Alexander Orlov, Executive Secretary of the Trianon Dialogue Forum made a welcome speech from the Russian side at the grand opening. From the French side, Jean-Pierre Chevènement, Special Representative of the Government of France for Relations with Russia, and Nicolas Chibaeff, Executive Secretary of the Trianon Dialogue Forum.

The organisers and participants were unanimous that the Forum marked the beginning of a large-scale public debate on topical issues of Russian and French culture, science, education, and the expansion of the potential of bilateral relations, and this tradition should be continued.

The business part of the Programme included the work of topical sessions organised at various venues in the Russian Centre for Science and Culture (Russian Language in France and French Language in Russia, Literature, Education and Science, Theater, Museums and Cinemas); Sorbonne University-1 (Youth Cooperation); the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Centre on Branly Quay (Education and Science) and the Trade Promotion Office of Russia in France (Inter-Municipal and Inter-Regional Cooperation).

Forum Sessions:

Russian Language in France and French Language in Russia.

The participants will discuss the possibilities of bilingual education within the professional dialogue framework. France remains one of the few foreign countries where the Russian language is taught in the system of not only higher, but also secondary education. There are school and university exchanges, many educational institutions of the two countries establish direct contacts.

Literature

Modern Literature and Society: Russian-French Dimension session will be held in a round-table format. Its participants will present their point of view of contemporary literature as a platform for current public discussions, topics, heroes and problematique of modern Russian literature, as well as the establishment of joint literary awards.

Education and Science

The topics of the meeting of the representatives of education and science from the Russian and French sides will include a broad scope: from discussing the reforms in education and science in France and Russia to the development of joint Russian-French high-tech projects. Furthermore, the participants of the seminars will also consider such issues as State and Digital Economy and Internet Education.

Theater, Museums and Cinemas

The Russia-France round table will be held within the forum framework. Opportunities and prospects for joint film production.

The participants will discuss the prospects for Russian-French cooperation in the field of cinema, the current status of French filmmaking, and consider the activities of film clubs as another form of cooperation in the field of cinema between our countries.

At the session devoted to theatre and museums, the participants will discuss topical issues in these areas: modern drama, theatre issues and cooperation between Russia and France in the theater and museum sphere.

Youth Cooperation

At the panel discussion, the participants will discuss the role of youth public organisations of the two countries in order to establish good neighborly relations through the effective use of public diplomacy, analyse the prospects for cooperation of youth volunteer organisations in Russia and France.

Inter-Municipal and Inter-Regional Cooperation

Discussions on topical issues of: the current status of culture, science and education of twin cities, expansion of inter-academic contacts of twin cities, the role of mass media in the development of inter-municipal relations will take place at the session.