Hill Dickinson Sponsors Master Investor: 'Investing in the Age of Longevity'

Master Investor, the media and events organisation supporting the UK private investor community is pleased to announce that award-winning commercial law firm Hill Dickinson LLP are to sponsor the first Master Investor investment masterclass: 'Investing in the Age of Longevity'. The event will be hosted by the Wellcome Collection in London on Thursday 1 November 2018.

"We are delighted to sponsor the Master Investor event focused on investing in the age of longevity. We have acted for Juvenescence Limited (a drug development and artificial intelligence company focused on ageing and age-related diseases) since its incorporation, advising on corporate structuring and M&A, as well as providing specialist life sciences advice on its numerous partnerships, joint ventures and licensing collaborations."

"Our industry-recognised Health team led by Kiran Bhogal, working with colleagues in the Hill Dickinson Corporate and Intellectual Property teams, acts for NHS Trusts, Regulatory bodies, research and academic institutions, charities, start-ups and mature life science, pharma, bio-tech and AI companies. We are also proud to act for high net worth and institutional investors supporting early-stage research projects in the UK and beyond, working to cure or beat some of the killer diseases at the heart of longevity science. "

Michael Corcoran, Corporate Consultant, London

The one-day conference aims to connect a high-quality investor audience with founders, scientists and business leaders within the longevity industry. Global life science companies will discuss developments in the field of longevity, the opportunity for investors and strategies around building a portfolio in this space.

"We are pleased to welcome Hill Dickinson as sponsors of this exciting new event. The expertise of Hill Dickinson's Health team, along with their skills in supporting investors makes them an ideal partner. Our ambition, facilitated by Hill Dickinson's support is that this event will foster collaboration between companies, researchers and investors to help accelerate the developments around longevity and ageing and drive commercialisation."

Amanda Taylor, Head of Business Development, Master Investor

About Investing in the Age of Longevity

We are on the verge of a lifespan revolution. In the next 30 years, life expectancy is going to rise to between 110 and 120. The nascent but rapidly growing longevity industry has the capacity to change forever how we live, and how (and when) we die. Crucially, it will also influence how we successfully invest for the future.

Our one-day masterclass, Investing in the age of longevity, offers the rare chance to be involved (and invested) in the birth of a new industry.

The event takes place on 1 November at the Wellcome Collection, London.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/investing-in-the-age-of-longevity-tickets-47844757959

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor is a digital media and events company producing the UK's leading free investment magazine and hosting the largest annual event for private investors in the UK. The 17th Master Investor Show on April 6 2019 is expected to attract an audience of up to 5,000 private investors.

The event's main focus is "Connecting companies and investors". Investors participate to meet the executives, founders and board members of public and private companies who exhibit and present at the event. The range of companies exhibiting at the Master Investor Show ranges from early-stage start-up to public companies with a GBP 100bn market cap.

The event includes presentations by over 50 speakers, including some of the highest profile experts of the UK finance industry. You can find more information at http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk/show

About Hill Dickinson LLP

Hill Dickinson is a leading and award-winning international commercial law firm with more than 850 people, including 190 partners and legal directors. Established in 1810, the company has a successful track record for more than 200 years delivering advice and strategic guidance spanning the full legal spectrum.

The firm's Health and Life Sciences Team acts for a number of public bodies including NHS Trusts and Regulators, and also works with health, pharma and life science companies at all stages of development and growth, advising on financing, corporate structuring, intellectual property protection and enforcement, licensing and regulatory issues.

