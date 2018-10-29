CORRECTION - IBS Software: UDAN Scheme Set to Gain Traction as TruJet Partners With IBS Software

HYDERABAD, India, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Government of India's ambitious UDAN scheme is set to gain on-ground traction as TruJet kick-started its pan India plans by inking a deal with Aviation IT specialist, IBS Software (IBS), for its Passenger Service System (PSS). Under the contract IBS will implement the full suite of the iFly Res solution for passenger reservations covering the inventory, fares and ticketing functionality.The 100% cloud based solution will enable online/internet based booking engine (IBE) for both B2C & B2B as well as online & counter check-in at all regional airports.

Hyderabad based TruJet is the first Indian airline to operate on all UDAN sectors that it was awarded. UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik- Let the Common Man Fly) is the regional airport development and regional connectivity scheme of the Government of India, launched in 2017, to make flying affordable for the masses, while promoting a balanced regional growth across the country. Under UDAN, TruJet has managed to carve its own niche in the airline industry. The airline currently operates a fleet of 5 ATR aircraft and is actively pursuing plans to add more routes and aircraft.

IBS' iFly Res, one of the first New Distribution Capability (NDC) compliant PSS systems in the world, comprehensively addresses all the key functions including passenger reservations, schedules and flight control, inventory control, fares & ticketing and departure control. Once implemented, iFly Res will help TruJet in the dynamic management of blocked and free-sale inventory, real-time visibility on operations and quick decision making which provides a platform for an improved level of customer service and cost optimization. The SaaS based reservation solution will also enable TruJet to integrate seamlessly with other partner airlines for codeshare operations as well as future goods distribution. IBS Software offers end-to-end IT systems covering diverse process areas -passenger services, cargo operations, flight and crew operations, airport operations and aircraft maintenance engineering - giving it the unique position as the company that provides the widest range of IT products to the aviation industry in the world.

The change of TruJet's PSS to IBS' iFly Res marks our transition from aregional start up based out of South Indiato a niche Pan India regional airline, actively seeking to bring connectivity and state of the art booking functionality to the common man of India. We are proud that our team is Indian and our systems are also Indian. When the iFly Res system is commissioned in TruJet, we will bring incredible travel bargains and 24/7 booking on a wider scale than we have ever done before", said K VPradeep, Group Director, TruJet.

"This partnership with TruJet is significant for IBS as it heralds our entry into the Indian PSS market, till now dominated by overseas names. The widening footprint of our PSS solution is a true testament to the substantial investments we have made in making the solution truly world class. iFly Res, has over the years, successfully withstood stringent due diligence to emerge as the best suited PSS to meet the changing business requirements of airlines. We are delighted to associate with TruJet in its quest to be one of the premier airlines operating in India" said VK Mathews, Executive Chairman, IBS Software.

About TruJet

TruJet, headquartered at Hyderabad, India, operates to 14 destinations in south and central India. Currently operating 5 ATR aircraft, TruJet plans to acquire more aircraft progressively. On 27 Apr 2017 TruJet inducted a flight between Hyderabad and Nanded, the first of its services under the Government of India's UDAN Scheme. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a certificate of appreciation to TruJet for successfully commencing all the routes under UDAN 1. TruJet was also conferred the MOST PROMISING AIRLINE Award by South India Travel Awards. Under UDAN 2 scheme, TruJet will connect cities like Kandla, Porbandar, Jaisalmer, Keshod, Nasik and Jalgaon with Ahmedabad and thus will transition from being a Regional carrier to a Niche National carrier connecting tier 2 and tier 3 cities to the aviation map in India and thereby connecting Tru India to Tru Bhaarat.

About IBS Software

IBS Software (IBS) is a 3,000 employee multi-national technology company, and a leading provider of new-gen enterprise software solutions that manage mission critical operations of some of the best airlines, busiest airports, leading cruise lines, top oil & gas companies and renowned travel distributors & hotel groups in the world. IBS also offers bespoke software services in these business domains. To the aviation industry, IBS offers IT systems for passenger services (including Loyalty and staff travel), cargo operations, flight and crew operations, airport operations and aircraft maintenance engineering. IBS operates out of offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Asia - Pacific.



For media enquiries on IBS, please contact

More information on IBS is available at www.ibsplc.com.