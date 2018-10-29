NNIT A/S: NNIT signs contract with Copenhagen Airports A/S to support its digital transformation

Press release

NNIT signs contract with Copenhagen Airports A/S to support its digital transformation

Following the digitalization of Copenhagen airport, NNIT assumes responsibility for its business critical systems to ensure stable operation and development.

Copenhagen, October 29, 2018 -NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, enters into agreement with Copenhagen Airports A/S on business critical SAP operations the coming five years.

The airport requires a very robust infrastructure, which is highly regulated and at the same time calls for agile development within transformative technologies such as the Internet of Things for the benefit of more than 80,000 daily travelers.

During the past year NNIT has worked for Copenhagen Airports on several projects regarding for example GDPR and IT management and advisory.

Therefore, the two teams know each other quite well already, explains Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT:

"Flexibility and proximity have been important factors for this agreement; Copenhagen Airports have been very open about this, so we are very proud to have earned their trust." He continues:

"We find it extremely exciting to be part of Copenhagen Airports' digital transformation. In many ways, they are first movers among Danish companies utilizing new technologies to strengthen the customer experience and streamlining the business. We look forward to helping them optimize their software investments."

Many companies plan an upgrade to SAP S4/HANA , the next generation of the Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) system, which is an important element in the agreement between NNIT and Copenhagen Airports.

"These systems handle business critical data, so it is crucial for our digitalization to be in front," explains Jonas Dan Joergensen, CIO, Copenhagen Airports:

"We are safely putting responsibility for SAP operations' development in the hands of NNIT, and look forward to having them move closer to our business."



The SAP operation tender was published in June 2018 and four suppliers were prequalified. NNIT's offer provided the best balance between price and quality.

The contract's estimated value reaches a lower double-digit DKKm amount.

NNIT is one of the biggest SAP house s in Scandinavia with more than 350 SAP consultants and full-service delivery. With SAP, NNIT has provided dozens of companies with a stable operating core, which supports their supply chain. With the most recent generation - the SAP S/4 HANA - they get an agile platform designed to digitally transform the business and gear their most business-critical systems. NNIT is a SAP S/4HANA certified SAP partner.

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry's strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients' software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 3,100 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com .



About Copenhagen Airports

https://www.cph.dk/en/about-cph

