Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Twelve

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Twelve







Guernsey, 29 October 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 22 October 2018 and 26 October 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 19,025 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.08 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 22/10/2018 BATE 95 6.02 572 XLON 1,891 5.95 11,243 CHIX 251 6.04 1,516 TRQX 128 6.02 771 Total 2,365 5.96 14,102 23/10/2018 BATE 145 6.11 887 XLON 3,551 6.12 21,737 CHIX 452 6.12 2,765 TRQX 239 6.14 1,467 Total 4,387 6.12 26,856 24/10/2018 BATE 146 6.00 876 XLON 3,326 6.02 20,009 CHIX 443 6.03 2,670 TRQX 237 6.04 1,431 Total 4,152 6.02 24,986 25/10/2018 BATE 150 6.00 900 XLON 3,304 5.98 19,742 CHIX 374 6.02 2,251 TRQX 232 6.00 1,392 Total 4,060 5.98 24,285 26/10/2018 BATE 150 6.60 990 XLON 3,402 6.24 21,228 CHIX 297 6.22 1,847 TRQX 212 6.37 1,351 Total 4,061 6.26 25,415





Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,585,011 (equal to 28.1% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,536,043, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.









ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 22 October 2018 and 26 October 2018:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 22/10/2018 CHIX 64 6.08 389.12 CHIX 2 6.08 12.16 CHIX 20 6.08 121.60 CHIX 34 6.08 206.72 TRQX 102 6.02 614.04 BATE 95 6.02 571.90 TRQX 26 6.02 156.52 XLON 412 6.02 2,480.24 XLON 371 6.00 2,226.00 CHIX 131 6.00 786.00 XLON 146 5.90 861.40 XLON 289 5.90 1,705.10 XLON 467 5.90 2,755.30 XLON 206 5.90 1,215.40 Total 2,365 5.96 14,101.50 23/10/2018 XLON 287 6.18 1,773.66 XLON 69 6.18 426.42 XLON 28 6.18 173.04 TRQX 21 6.18 129.78 TRQX 23 6.18 142.14 TRQX 10 6.18 61.80 TRQX 14 6.18 86.52 XLON 3 6.18 18.54 XLON 4 6.18 24.72 XLON 2 6.18 12.36 XLON 174 6.18 1,075.32 XLON 488 6.14 2,996.32 TRQX 21 6.14 128.94 TRQX 127 6.12 777.24 TRQX 23 6.12 140.76 CHIX 121 6.12 740.52 XLON 200 6.12 1,224.00 XLON 357 6.12 2,184.84 CHIX 309 6.12 1,891.08 BATE 124 6.12 758.88 XLON 309 6.10 1,884.90 XLON 108 6.10 658.80 XLON 375 6.10 2,287.50 XLON 309 6.10 1,884.90 XLON 527 6.10 3,214.70 XLON 311 6.10 1,897.10 CHIX 22 6.08 133.76 BATE 21 6.08 127.68 Total 4,387 6.12 26,856.22 24/10/2018 CHIX 27 6.06 163.62 CHIX 10 6.06 60.60 CHIX 11 6.06 66.66 CHIX 14 6.06 84.84 CHIX 7 6.06 42.42 CHIX 21 6.06 127.26 CHIX 11 6.06 66.66 CHIX 13 6.06 78.78 CHIX 13 6.06 78.78 CHIX 15 6.06 90.90 CHIX 9 6.06 54.54 CHIX 16 6.06 96.96 CHIX 8 6.06 48.48 CHIX 6 6.06 36.36 CHIX 14 6.06 84.84 CHIX 2 6.06 12.12 CHIX 4 6.06 24.24 CHIX 2 6.06 12.12 XLON 356 6.04 2,150.24 TRQX 237 6.04 1,431.48 XLON 71 6.04 428.84 XLON 437 6.02 2,630.74 XLON 466 6.02 2,805.32 XLON 876 6.02 5,273.52 BATE 146 6.00 876.00 CHIX 240 6.00 1,440.00 XLON 486 6.00 2,916.00 XLON 634 6.00 3,804.00 Total 4,152 6.02 24,986.32 25/10/2018 CHIX 332 6.02 1,998.64 CHIX 21 6.00 126.00 CHIX 21 6.00 126.00 BATE 150 6.00 900.00 TRQX 232 6.00 1,392.00 XLON 8 5.98 47.84 XLON 304 5.98 1,817.92 XLON 80 5.98 478.40 XLON 21 5.98 125.58 XLON 159 5.98 950.82 XLON 175 5.98 1,046.50 XLON 58 5.98 346.84 XLON 251 5.98 1,500.98 XLON 154 5.98 920.92 XLON 51 5.98 304.98 XLON 492 5.98 2,942.16 XLON 700 5.98 4,186.00 XLON 69 5.98 412.62 XLON 484 5.96 2,884.64 XLON 47 5.96 280.12 XLON 251 5.96 1,495.96 Total 4,060 5.98 24,284.92 26/10/2018 BATE 150 6.60 990.00 TRQX 23 6.54 150.42 TRQX 22 6.52 143.44 TRQX 53 6.44 341.32 CHIX 22 6.44 141.68 TRQX 24 6.42 154.08 CHIX 22 6.40 140.80 CHIX 24 6.40 153.60 CHIX 20 6.40 128.00 TRQX 26 6.38 165.88 TRQX 24 6.38 153.12 XLON 1,791 6.38 11,426.58 XLON 236 6.36 1,500.96 CHIX 20 6.20 124.00 CHIX 24 6.20 148.80 CHIX 22 6.20 136.40 CHIX 16 6.12 97.92 CHIX 34 6.12 208.08 CHIX 24 6.12 146.88 CHIX 23 6.12 140.76 CHIX 46 6.08 279.68 XLON 460 6.08 2,796.80 XLON 420 6.08 2,553.60 TRQX 24 6.06 145.44 TRQX 16 6.06 96.96 XLON 391 5.96 2,330.36 XLON 104 5.96 619.84 Total 4,061 6.26 25,415.40



