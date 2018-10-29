Bestmile Offers New Professional Consulting Service for Transit Providers to Accurately Plan for New Mobility Services

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f4267c2-b7f6-4ee2-874d-9b183dbccf3f

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2018, the leading mobility services platform used to plan, manage, and optimize autonomous and human-driven vehicle fleets, today announced its new Professional Consulting Service based on its Mobility Services Platform and advanced simulation capabilities. Called the Service Design Offering, the consulting service enables mobility providers to accurately plan and analyze service performance in advance, accelerating time to market and reducing risks associated with deploying new mobility services.



"While new on-demand mobility services promise to transform transportation for commuters and cities alike, they are fraught with risk. Multiple ventures have fallen very short on success, impact and transit improvement," said Raphael Gindrat, CEO of Bestmile. "The key to getting these services right is to take realistic demand data and use proven dispatching logic and ride matching algorithms to model and optimize fleet performance."

No Recipe for Success

Mobility service providers considering unprecedented new on-demand services face questions that they can't answer without testing the actual service. Common questions include: how many vehicles will they need, where should they be deployed, and how will the fleet perform in specific areas with unique demand profiles? For many new shared, on-demand services, there is little available in the way of a recipe for success.

Getting On-Demand Services Right

Bestmile has helped multiple public and private mobility providers design, deploy and optimize new mobility services with autonomous and human-driven fleets. The company's Mobility Services Platform uses advanced scheduling, dispatching, and ride matching algorithms that make it possible to optimize key performance indicators (KPIs) such as waiting times, demand fulfillment, vehicle/asset utilization and more to find the right balance between the number of vehicles needed, demand characteristics, and service area requirements.

Bestmile's Service Design Offering uses the same platform that is used for commercial deployments to simulate planned services using actual or expected demand data for a specific service area. This allows mobility service providers to test multiple variables like fleet size, vehicle positioning, vehicle capacity, and waiting and ride time limits, with the goal of optimizing KPIs such as vehicle utilization, excess ride times, and pickup time deviations, all prior to launch.

Chicago Case Study Available

To demonstrate the capabilities of the Service Design Offering, Bestmile utilized demand data from Chicago taxi companies and tested the performance of three services in three different areas: micro-transit in Lincoln Park, shuttle service to and from O'Hare Airport, and citywide ride sharing. Each test used multiple fleet sizes and sharing scenarios to view impacts on ride acceptance rates, ride times and waiting times, and other passenger and operator KPIs.

The new offering is available now to all existing and prospective customers. A white paper further detailing the Service Design Offering and the Chicago case study is available for download at https://bestmile.com/ . Bestmile CEO, Raphael Gindrat, will unveil the offering and the Chicago case study with a keynote, "How to Get New Mobility Services Right the First Time," at TU Automotive Europe in Munich on Oct. 30, 2018, at 10:15 a.m. CET.

Where to Meet Us

TU Automotive Europe , Munich - Oct. 30-31, 2018 - Booth P3

LA CoMotion , Los Angeles, Calif. - Nov. 15-16, 2018 - Dome 1, Booth #4

About Bestmile

Bestmile empowers mobility providers to deploy, manage and optimize autonomous and human-driven vehicle fleets, supporting fixed-route and on-demand services, regardless of the vehicle brand or type. Bestmile's mobility platform allows operators to support multi-modal, multi-service offerings in a safe and efficient manner by integrating autonomous vehicles in the existing transportation ecosystem. Bestmile's autonomous mobility service platform is being used daily in shared electric autonomous vehicles in pedestrian areas and public roads. Incorporated in 2014, Bestmile has global offices in San Francisco.

Media Contacts

USA

Alison Flood

press@bestmile.com

+1 415-317-4089

Europe

Loraine Stantzos

press@bestmile.com

+41 21 508 70 01

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e83b3c4-ca05-4e0e-836a-d0412e0af25f