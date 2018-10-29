nCino to Present at Upcoming Fintech Industry Conferences

Leader in cloud banking to speak at MoneyLive Nordic Banking 2018 and LendIt Fintech Europe 2018

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that members of the company's leadership and market development teams will speak at two upcoming fintech industry conferences.

Nathaniel Ward, nCino's regional vice president of market development for EMEA, will be speaking at MoneyLive Nordic Banking 2018 in a session titled: New Models in Banking: The Impact of Digitalisation. This session will explore the benefits and opportunities of cloud banking, and how to enable a workforce through digital transformation. This session will take place on 8 November at 09.45 at the Copenhagen Marriot Hotel.

Prior to nCino, Ward was a market lead with CEB, now Gartner, in their IT Practice for EMEA. In this role, he spoke regularly at industry events and was a trusted advisor to CIO clients and IT leaders as they transformed their IT function. As a proven industry thought leader, Ward will also present on a panel at the conference titled: Adapting Your Business and Operating Model to a New Environment. The panel will take place on 8 November at 10.05 at the Copenhagen Marriot Hotel.

Later in November, nCino's chief innovation officer, Nathan Snell, will participate in a fireside chat at LendIt FinTech Europe 2018. In a session titled: The Rapid Pace of Product Launches in the Digital Age, Snell will discuss AI's potential impact on the future of banking.

"As AI and machine learning are woven into banking's fold, their potential is almost too vast to predict," noted Snell. "The real benefit is in financial institutions' ability to understand where and how it makes sense to apply these tools first, and where they can derive the greatest value in the fastest way. I look forward to sharing nCino's perspective on this topic at LendIt Europe."

Snell's fireside chat will take place on 19 November at 12.20 at the Business Design Centre in London.

