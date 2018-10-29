

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday, mirroring weak cues from Wall Street and Europe as investors fretted about slowing economic and earnings growth.



There were mixed catalysts, with Brazil's right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro sweeping to election victory, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners suffered another setback after losing in a regional election.



Chinese stocks plunged as weak profits for industrial and consumer firms added to investors concerns over cooling economic growth.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 56.74 points or 2.18 percent to close at 2,542.10 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up by 0.38 percent at 24,812.04.



Japanese shares closed lower amid recent heavy falls in both U.S. and Chinese stock markets. The Nikkei average dropped 34.80 points or 0.16 percent to 21,149.80 while the broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent lower at 1,589.56.



Hitachi Chemical slumped 7.6 percent after data falsification reports. Sony Corp slid 0.6 percent despite a Nikkei report suggesting that the company will report a record operating profit for the six months ended Sept. 30.



Kourakuen Holdings soared 11.2 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical jumped 8 percent after raising their net profit forecasts for the year through March 2019. Mitsubishi Electric rose half a percent despite the company cutting its FY19 earnings view.



In economic news, Japan's retail sales dropped for the first time in four months in September, a government report showed. Retail sales fell 0.2 percent month-on-month, in line with expectations but reversed a 0.9 percent rise in August.



Australian markets rallied as bargain hunters picked up beaten-down stocks across the board after recent sell-off.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 63 points or 1.11 percent at 5,728.20, marking its biggest single-day gain in nearly two weeks, after losing as much as 4.6 percent last week. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.94 percent at 5,813.80.



The big four banks all rose over 1 percent ahead of key earnings reports this week. Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively after a surge in Chinese iron ore futures.



Biotherapeutics major CSL climbed as much as 3.7 percent while energy major Woodside Petroleum advanced 2 percent. Beach Energy added 3.6 percent after reporting a surge in quarterly sales.



Seoul stocks extended losses for the fifth straight session as a range of factors such as fears about global growth, trade tensions, Italy's budget woes and disappointing earnings reports continued to keep investors' risk appetite under check. The benchmark Kospi dropped 31.10 points or 1.53 percent to 1,996.05.



New Zealand shares advanced, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finishing up 47.14 points or 0.55 percent at 8,615.54. Trade Me Group jumped 2.4 percent and A2 Milk rose 1.1 percent.



U.S. stocks slumped Friday on worries about slowdown in economic and company earnings growth. Investors also reacted to mixed reports on third-quarter GDP, consumer sentiment and core inflation.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.7 percent.



