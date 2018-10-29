In 1996, we were the first manufacturer of physiotherapy equipment from Japan to be an exhibitor at MEDICA, and this year marks the 23rd successive year of our participation.

ITO Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "ITO": Head Office: Bunkyo City, Tokyo; President: Tsukasa Kurahashi), a pioneer in the field of physiotherapy equipment, will exhibit products at MEDICA (World Forum of Medicine), the world's largest trade fair for medical devices, to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 12th (Mon.) November 15th, 2018 (Thurs.).

About ITO

• Trust and a track record of "100 countries"

Since our founding in 1916, ITO has actively incorporated overseas technologies and conducted our own R&D to develop a large number of physiotherapy devices. We started a full-fledged expansion of our business overseas in the 1970s.

AT the moment, we export high-quality products to more than 100 countries around the world.

With our passion of new challenges, we continue to open a path to brand new fields

The history of ITO's product development is the history of tackling the challenge of "small size advanced functions top performance." This dates back to our founder's desire to "make devices for home treatment widely available to give many people the gift of good health."

(Our History) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3bzQfcfsVU

(Our Products) http://www.itocoltd.com/products/

Action for Sports Markets

• The ITO brand leads the way in sports conditioning in Japan

We have been certified as an official sponsor and official supplier to more than 20 organizations and teams, including the Japan Judo Federation, Japan Cycling Federation, Japan Association of Athletics Federations, and Japan Wheelchair Tennis Association.

Technology and quality recognized by athletes around the world

ITO's efforts to support sports have now expanded to many countries around the world. ITO's physiotherapy devices have been officially adopted by professional football clubs like Brazil's Sao Paolo FC to provide top-level care for players.

(Action for Sports Markets) http://www.itocoltd.com/act/

[Outline of our exhibition] • Schedule: November 12th (Mon.) November 15th, 2018 (Thurs.) • Venue: Messe Düsseldorf Hall 4, K36 Messeplatz 40474 Düsseldorf, Germany [MEDICA Official Website] https://www.medica-tradefair.com/

