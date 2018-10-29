Edinburgh Molecular Imaging Ltd Appoints New Chairman

EDINBURGH, Scotland, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Roy Davis appointed as Non-Executive Chairman

- Current Chair John Jeans to continueas Non-Executive Director

Edinburgh Molecular Imaging Ltd (EM Imaging), the clinical phase biotechnology company focused on enabling image-guided therapy, announces the appointment of Roy Davis as non-executive Chairman with immediate effect. John Jeans, who has served as non-executive Chairman since August 2015, will remain on the Board of EM Imaging as a non-executive director.

Mr Davis is currently Chairman of Medica Group plc (the UK's leading tele-radiology company). He was formerly CEO of Optos Plc, a leading retinal imaging manufacturer from 2008 to 2015 until its sale to Nikon for $400 million in 2014; he continues to be an advisor to Nikon. Prior to this, Mr Davis was CEO of Gyrus Group plc, a leading medical device company focused on minimally invasive surgery and visualisation until it was acquired by Olympus in 2008 for approximately $2 billion.

Mr Davis has over 30 years of operational expertise and strategic consulting experience and holds a mechanical engineering degree, with honours, from Southampton University and an MBA from the London Business School.

Commenting on the appointment, John Jeans said:

"I am delighted to welcome Roy to the Board. Given his extensive experience in healthcare and diagnostics,he is a very valuable addition to the Company. Additionally, his leadership skills and deep expertise in medical technologywill be central to EM Imaging in bringingits highly novel optical imaging technology to the forefront of the global molecular imaging market. I am pleased to continue to stay on as Director and support Roy, the management team and Board at this exciting stage of the company's growth."

Roy Davis, incoming Non-Executive Chairman of EM Imaging Ltd., said:

"The team at EM Imaginghas made great progress in establishing a strong portfolio of optical imaging opportunities. I am excitedto have this opportunity to contribute to the next phase of the Company's development."

Liz Roper, Partner Epidarex Capital and Board Director, EM Imaging Ltd.,said:

"We are very pleased to have Roy join as Chair of the Board of EM Imaging, bringing his significant expertise and leadership at a pivotal time in the Company's development . We would like thank John for hissignificant contributionto the early growth and success of EM Imaging and look forward to working with bothRoy and John in continuing tobuild a leading company in next-generation, optical imaging."

About Edinburgh Molecular Imaging

EM Imaging's highly novel molecular imaging technology platform targets disease detection in real-time during interventional procedures including surgery, providing more accurate treatment while sparing healthy tissue. With a portfolio focused on development and commercialisation, the company's optical imaging agents see disease in the body in real time, and help clinicians make time-critical diagnostic and treatment decisions.

EM Imaging's "SMART" optical agents visualise pathology in vivo by lighting up cells, enzymes and receptors present in disease, reducing the time to diagnose patients from days to seconds, enabling point of care treatment selection and early intervention. For more information, please visit www.emimaging.com.

The company was formed in 2014 by lead investor Epidarex Capital, a venture capital firm specialising in early stage, life science investments. For more information, please visit www.epidarex.com.

About Optical imaging

Optical imaging is a technique for non-invasively looking inside the body, as is done, for example, with x-rays. Unlike x-rays, which use ionizing radiation, optical imaging uses visible light and the special properties of photons to obtain detailed images of organs and tissues as well as smaller structures including cells.

Further information:

Edinburgh Molecular Imaging

Barry Knight, CFO

Email: media@edinimage.com

Tel: +131-(0)-658-5308 / +44-(0)-7967-588463

@edinimage CRCcure

