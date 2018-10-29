Cavotec SA: Invitation to conference call 2 November at 10:00 CET

Cavotec SA will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2018, 2 November at 07:00 CET.

A conference call, including a short presentation of the report for shareholders, analysts and media will be held 2 November at 10:00 CET, followed by a Q&A session.



The presentation will be held by Cavotec's CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Kristiina Leppänen.



We kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes priorto the start of the conference call.



Conference call Dial-in number:

UK: +442030089807

SE: +46856642662

US: +18557532235

Weblink:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q3-2018

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on 29 October 2018.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. TofindoutmoreaboutCavotec, visitourwebsiteatcavotec.com.

