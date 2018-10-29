Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2018 operational update

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) resumed mining at Tardan in July as planned. In Q3 2018, the Company mined 65,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade 2.79 g/t and this ore was stacked on the heap leach. Total gold production from the heap leach for 9months of 2018 was 208.3 kg (6,632 oz), compared to 538.9 kg (17,326 oz) in the same period in the previous year (-61%). The main reason for this decline in production was that no mining or crushing operations were carried out in the first 6 months of 2018, in order to save the ore for the more efficient CIL plant, for when it starts to operate in 2019. The Company expects that Tardan production for the whole of 2018 will be 380 kg, (12,217 oz) which is slightly above the previously announced forecast of 350 kg (11,252 oz)

The Tardan CIL project is proceeding according to plan. As recently announced, the CIL project complies with Russian Federation environmental protection standards and has been passed by the State Ecological Expertise. The Company aims to start production from the CIL plant in Q3 2019 and produce 1 tonne (32,150 oz) of gold in the year.

In May 2018, alluvial production was resumed at Solcocon. This production is 100% outsourced and generates a net margin of 29% of sales for the Company. In the current period, the Company engaged 2 contractors working on 2 placers, while 1 contractor was involved in 2017. During the reporting period, the Company produced 62.7 kg (2,015 oz) of alluvial gold compared to 41.2 kg (1,324 oz) produced in the previous period. Production at Solcocon in July was interrupted by heavy rainfall, which has led to widespread flooding in the Zabaikalsky region. Despite growth in production in Q3 2018 as compared to Q2 2018 (46.6 kg vs 16.1 kg) and continued mining in October as the weather was favourable, the alluvial production forecast of 150 kg (4,822 oz) will not be met. 2018 production is expected to reach 75 kg (2,411 oz).

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including one operating mine (Tardan), one early stage exploration asset and two development assets.

