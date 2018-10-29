Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notice of GM

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Publication of a Circular to convene a General Meeting

29 October 2018

Since the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 31 January 2018 (the "January Annual General Meeting"), its Ordinary Shares (the "Shares") have consistently traded close to the Net Asset Value (the "NAV") per Share, which indicates that there is reasonable demand for them in the market. This has enabled the Directors to use the authority granted to them at the January Annual General Meeting to issue a further 11,810,000 Shares as at 25 October 2018.

The Company announces that the authority granted in January 2018 has been substantially utilised and that it has taken the steps necessary to enable it to continue to issue further Shares.

The Company is pleased to announce that a circular convening a general meeting (the "Circular") is today being posted to shareholders to enable the Board to continue the policy of issuing new Shares to the market at a premium to the higher of the prevailing cum income or ex income NAV per Share when demand arises.

The Circular sets out the Company's intention to call a general meeting of shareholders to be held at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL at 11.30 a.m. on Monday, 19 November 2018 (the "November General Meeting") to consider and, if thought fit, approve an ordinary resolution empowering the Directors to allot equity securities up to an amount equal to approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company and a special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of any such issuance (the "Proposal"). Any authority granted to the Directors will lapse at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Expected Timetable

Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 November 2018 November General Meeting to approve the Proposal 11.30 a.m. on Monday, 19 November 2018

A copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Circular will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.finsburygt.com

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

020 3170 8732