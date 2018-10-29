

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks opened a tad higher on Monday as investors digested the latest batch of earnings results and weighed political risks after Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government on Sunday suffered a beating in a second key regional election in as many weeks.



The benchmark DAX was up 44 points or 0.40 percent at 11,244 in opening deals, shrugging off a sell-off in Chinese markets and a drop in U.S stock futures.



Kuka shares fell nearly 5 percent. The manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions has cut its FY18 sales and margin view after reporting a rise in third-quarter earnings



GEA Group rallied 3.2 percent. The company's third-quarter profit after tax from continuing operations increased to 61.9 million euros from 50.0 million euros.



