

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose sharply on Monday, with upbeat earnings and corporate news boosting investor sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE was up 73 points or 1.05 percent at 7,012 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent on Friday.



The pound held flat against both the dollar and the euro ahead of Chancellor Philip Hammond's latest Budget, due to be unveiled later in the day.



Rio Tinto rose over 1 percent. The mining giant said that non-binding 2016 agreement for Aluminum Corp of China to acquire Rio Tinto's entire interest in the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea has lapsed.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings jumped 4.5 percent as it reported a 28 percent increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit, helped by lower costs and the bank's push into Asia.



Shire Plc shares advanced 2.3 percent. Japan's Takeda has proposed the sale of a treatment currently under development by Shire.



