Pan African Resources Plc - Notice of AGM & No Change Statement
PR Newswire
London, October 29
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND NO CHANGE STATEMENT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that Pan African's annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders will be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG on Tuesday, 20 November 2018 at 11:00 (all times stated are United Kingdom times unless otherwise stated).
Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM and the integrated annual report, including the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018, are being distributed to shareholders today, 29 October 2018.
The notice of AGM and the integrated annual report will also be available on the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/ from today, 29 October 2018.
NO CHANGE STATEMENT
The annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018 and the auditor's report thereon contain no modifications to the information contained in the provisional audited results for the year ended 30 June 2018 published on Wednesday, 19 September 2018.
SALIENT DATES
|2018
|Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM
|Tuesday, 13 November
|Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM
|Friday, 16 November
|Forms of proxy for the AGM to be lodged by 11:00 on
|Friday, 16 November *
* The cut-off date and time for submitting a form of proxy is dealt with in accordance with the laws of the United Kingdom and the procedures set out in the CREST Manual, as detailed in the Notice of AGM.
29 October 2018
