

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets rose on Monday despite rising political risks in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.



With U.S. stock futures pointing to a slightly higher open, investors also shrugged off another steep sell-off in Chinese markets on concerns over economic and earnings growth.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.7 percent at 354.84 in late opening deals after declining 0.8 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was climbing 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rallying 1.3 percent. The opening of the Paris market was delayed due to technical issues.



The pound held flat against both the dollar and the euro ahead of Chancellor Philip Hammond's latest Budget, due to be unveiled later in the day.



Rio Tinto rose over 1 percent. The mining giant said that non-binding 2016 agreement for Aluminum Corp of China to acquire Rio Tinto's entire interest in the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea has lapsed.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings jumped 4.5 percent as it reported a 28 percent increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit, helped by lower costs and the bank's push into Asia.



Shire Plc shares advanced 2.3 percent. Japan's Takeda has proposed the sale of a treatment currently under development by Shire.



Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis rallied 2.5 percent after announcing additional brolucizumab Phase III results from year two that reaffirmed its positive year one findings.



Kuka shares fell nearly 4 percent in Frankfurt. The manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions has cut its FY18 sales and margin view after reporting a rise in third-quarter earnings.



GEA Group rallied 4.3 percent. The company's third-quarter profit after tax from continuing operations increased to 61.9 million euros from 50.0 million euros.



