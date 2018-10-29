U.S. Online Ticketing Market Size Worth USD 6.23 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. online ticketing market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2025 due to increasing penetration of smartphones and rising disposable income levels. In addition, growing number of Internet users in the country is likely to have a positive impact on market growth over the next few years.

Rapidly growing entertainment and sports industries in the country is bolstering the U.S. online ticketing market. Furthermore, the industry is projected to benefit from decline in offline modes of shopping and booking tickets. Shifting consumer preference from offline to online methods, due to various benefits such as time and cost saving, is also contributing toward market development.

Growing interest of investors in mobile application development for improved consumer experience and convenience is likely to provide many opportunities for the U.S. online ticketing market. Increased usage of social media platforms is also projected to spur market development as these platforms enable ticket booking process using integrated ticket system, making online shopping more convenient and easier. This scenario is expected to boost market growth in U.S.

The online ticketing industry is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR owing to major shift from paper tickets to online ticketing options. The industry is segregated into three main categories comprising of music concerts and events, sports events, and others. The others segment, which consists of movies and other recreational activities, led the overall market owing to rapid growth in the entertainment sector.

Browse full research report with TOC on "U.S. Online Ticketing Market Size and Forecast, By Type (Music Concerts and Events, Sports Events) And Trend Analysis, 2015-2025" at:https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/us-online-ticketing-market

Online ticketing platforms offer users detailed information about locations, most suitable prices, and availability of seats without any inconvenience. Due to all these advantages, more people are opting for online ticketing systems, which, in turn, drives growth. Availability of digital payment options is also playing a crucial role in market expansion.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the U.S. online ticketing market are Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc.; Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.; StubHub; MovieTickets.com, LLC.; and Razorgator. These companies are concentrating on various marketing strategies, e.g. offering additional services, in order to improve sales. For instance, Movietickets.com allows its customers to discover nearby movie theaters. Live Nation not only provides online ticketing options but also provides time and venue details for approaching events organized across the globe.

Browse relatedreports by Hexa Research:

France Digital Media Market - France digital media market size was valued at USD 821.3 million in the year 2017 and is likely to grow over the forecast period owing to evolving multi-platform broadband infrastructure. Growing number of, both mobile and fixed data service is expected to be the key driving factor for the growing digital media market in France.



digital media market size was valued at in the year 2017 and is likely to grow over the forecast period owing to evolving multi-platform broadband infrastructure. Growing number of, both mobile and fixed data service is expected to be the key driving factor for the growing digital media market in France. M2M Wireless Network Services Market - The global M2M wireless network services market is expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period. These services provide uninterrupted communication among two or more machines.



The global M2M wireless network services market is expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period. These services provide uninterrupted communication among two or more machines. Context Aware Computing Market - The global Context Aware Computing Market size is poised to expand at a whopping CAGR exceeding 30% from 2016 to 2024 (forecast period). Ongoing trends suggest that this market could report revenues surpassing USD 125 billion by 2024.



The global Context Aware Computing Market size is poised to expand at a whopping CAGR exceeding 30% from 2016 to 2024 (forecast period). Ongoing trends suggest that this market could report revenues surpassing by 2024. ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market - The worldwide ATM Market (Automated Teller Machine Market) is projected to garner over USD 26 billion by 2024, growing at around 9.8% CAGR in the forecast period (2016-2024). It had a value of USD 12.5 billion in 2015.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. online ticketing market report based on type:-

Segmentation by type, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

• Music Concerts and Events

• Sports Events

• Others



• Music Concerts and Events • Sports Events • Others Key players analyzed

• Ticketmaster

• Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.

• StubHub

• MovieTickets.com, LLC.

• Razorgator

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com



Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/