Colliers International Group Inc.: University of Arizona Recognizes Dylan Taylor as Alumni of the Year for College of Engineering

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dylan Taylor, president and COO of Colliers International, has received the University of Arizona as Alumni of the Year Award for the College of Engineering.

The Alumni of the Year Award recognizes alumni from each of the university's colleges for their professional achievements, public service, advocacy for education, volunteerism and service to students, the colleges and the university.

"It's an honour to be awarded Alumni of the Year for the College of Engineering by the University of Arizona," said Dylan Taylor. "My time at the university provided me the foundation on which I've built my career. It's a privilege to be recognized by the institution that gave me so much."

Dylan joined Colliers in 2009 and has taken on increasingly senior positions working to integrate operations across all services lines; enhance client engagement strategies and cross-selling; and develop systems for supporting the strategic growth of Colliers worldwide. Dylan is a Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute, an honor recognizing successful entrepreneurs who have had positive impacts in their communities. He is one of two real estate professionals inducted into the IAOP Leadership Hall of Fame. In 2017, he was recognized as one of the 70 most influential people in real estate and cited specifically for his thought leadership in shaping the real estate industry.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a top tier global real estate services and investment management company operating in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 13,000 professionals. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services and investment management company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide, and through its investment management services platform, has more than $20 billion of assets under management from the world's most respected institutional real estate investors.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers has been ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

Colliers is led by an experienced leadership team with a proven record of delivering more than 20% annualized returns for shareholders, over more than 20 years. For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter : @Colliers and LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact:

John B. Friedrichsen

Chief Financial Officer

Colliers International Group Inc.

Phone: 416-960-9500