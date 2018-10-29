-Multi-path-tolerant GNSS receiver developed, dramatically increasing accuracy in severe environments-

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (TOKYO: 9432) (NTT, Head office: Chiyoda-ku Tokyo; President CEO: Jun Sawada) and FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 6814) (FURUNO, Head office: Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Yukio Furuno) have developed a receiver for GPS and other global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), dramatically improving time-synchronization accuracy in areas with severe reception conditions such as among buildings and in mountainous areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005364/en/

Satellite selection algorithm and GNSS receiver prototype performance test results (Graphic: Business Wire)

By integrating a new satellite signal selection algorithm developed by NTT into a time synchronization GNSS receiver from FURUNO, in addition to signals from satellites in line-of-sight locations, it has become possible to use multi-path signals (reflected or diffracted from buildings and other structures), which previously inhibited accuracy of time synchronization. In a real multi-path reception test environment, time error was reduced to approximately 1/5 of earlier values. This is a remarkable result in that it promises to enable time synchronization accuracy close to that obtained in open-sky reception environments with no obstructions, even in environments previously considered poor and unsuitable for accurate time synchronization, such as among buildings or in mountainous areas.

FURUNO plans to begin sales of their new GF-88 series time synchronization GNSS receivers incorporating this new technology in April of 2019, and to deploy it widely in fields such as 4G/5G mobile base stations, financial trading, power grids, and data centers.

We plan to exhibit these results at Tsukuba Forum 2018 *1 on October 25 and 26 (https://www.tsukuba-forum.jp/e/index.html), and at ITSF 2018 *2 in Bucharest, Romania on November 5 to 8 (http://itsf2018.executiveindustryevents.com).

For details, please visit the following URLs:

http://www.ntt.co.jp/news2018/1810e/181023a.html

https://www.furuno.co.jp/en/news/general/general_category.html?itemid=728&dispmid=961

Reference/Terminology descriptions *1 Tsukuba Forum 2018 The largest general symposium on various technologies related to access networks in Japan, held by NTT. https://www.tsukuba-forum.jp/e/index.html *2 The International Timing Sync Forum (ITSF) 2018 The largest conference in the world on the theme of network timing and synchronization, covering fields including communications, finance, energy, transport, broadcast and defense. http://itsf2018.executiveindustryevents.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005364/en/

Contacts:

For inquiries regarding this article

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Information Network Laboratory Group, Planning Department, Public Relations Office

inlg-pr-pb-ml@hco.ntt.co.jp

or

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Mr. Kazushi Yamada

Management Planning Intelligence Dept., Public Relations Office

kazushi.yamada.dg@furuno.co.jp