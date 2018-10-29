sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,78 Euro		+0,66
+1,73 %
WKN: 873029 ISIN: JP3735400008 Ticker-Symbol: NTT 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,25
38,43
12:52
37,50
38,18
12:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION38,78+1,73 %