City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 26-October-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 182.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 183.15p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 26-October-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 70.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.05p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.55m

Borrowing Level: 22%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528