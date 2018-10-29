Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top customer retention strategies businesses need to follow to ensure business growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005306/en/

The three major factors affecting the goals of any business are leads, customers, and sales. Most businesses focus on leads and sales but hardly care about customers. Today, customers have become assets for businesses. They play an equally important role in the growth of businesses. Retaining customers not only adds to the profitability of the company but also adds value to the brand. In simple terms, customer retention is a collation of actions that companies take to minimize the number of customer defections. The major goal of customer retention strategies is to retain the highest possible number of customers through various brand and customer loyalty initiatives.

Book a Solution Demo to identify the top customer retention strategies companies follow to ensure business growth.

"Regular communication from companies forms a part of customer retention strategies and helps rule out the possibility of post-purchase doubts and boosts trust levels among the consumers," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

Top customer retention strategies in businesses:

Offer surprises in customer service

Surprises in the form of exciting offers are the one thing that customers really appreciate about the service or product providers. Such initiatives play a crucial role in retaining customers for a longer period. Businesses need to provide something extra than the rest of their competitors to customers to get highlighted in their good books. To gain more insights into customer retention strategies that competitor companies follow, Get in touch.

Analyze and meet customer expectations

The dimension of customer services has increased over the time. Services now are not just limited to attending complaints or queries. The scope has become invariably wide in terms of needs and expectations. The moment companies set to analyze and meet customers' needs, they start connecting with the brand. Companies should ensure delivery of promised products and services at any cost and should apologize to customers if in any case they are not able to do so. Additionally, companies should also compensate their customers for the inconvenience caused. This is an assured way of retaining customers in the long run. To know more about our portfolio of analytics solutions for customer retention strategies, request for more information.

Develop trust through relationships

Most businesses are successful because of the trust they have built with their customers and clients. As the new customer approaches a business, it becomes the responsibility of the organization to retain that customer. Customer analytics is one such tool which provides the analysis of customers' behavior data that can be used to add value to product and services. This is one of the most workable customer retention strategies. To know more about customer retention strategies, view the full article here!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005306/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us