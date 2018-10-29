Drives Results for Large Russian Steel Company, Leading Brazilian Cosmetics Firm, and Major U.S. Public Power Utility in SAP S/4HANA and SAP HANA Database Migration Projects

Knoa Software, a leading provider of user experience management (UEM) software, today announced that its flagship Knoa UEM solution continues to drive value for its customers and highlighted three recent successes for key projects involving workforce efficiency improvement and migration to SAP S/4HANA software and in-memory technology powered by SAP HANA database. These companies join the hundreds of other organizations that use Knoa UEM to gain complete visibility into employee engagement with enterprise software, enabling them to pinpoint process bottlenecks, identify opportunities for improved workforce efficiencies, and measure adoption of SAP S/4HANA.

"The success of these projects reconfirms that user experience analytics are a required asset for organizations that are implementing new software suites or simply looking to increase productivity and employee engagement," said Brian Berns, CEO of Knoa. "We are seeing more customers making significant investments in digital transformation efforts and expect this growth to continue as companies look for ways to measure and improve business operations, and boost workforce efficiency."

The largest steel mill in Russia used Knoa UEM to ensure a smooth migration while moving its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to SAP HANA. Specifically, it needed to identify performance challenges after migration, as it noted that a quarter of transactions took 10 percent longer than before. Knoa UEM helped the company gain insight into 15,000 employees' interactions with the new software, identify the source of these performance problems, and quickly resolve support issues. It played a key role in optimizing the SAP HANA database, allowing the customer to proactively monitor error tickets and reduce the time investigating them, leading to faster and more efficient resolution. The full case study can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2RUWA1z.

For a leading cosmetics company from Brazil, Knoa UEM is integral in the management of its SAP ERP application, enabling major changes in essential business areas like finance, factory management, human resources, and logistics. One of its main challenges involved understanding employee interactions with their SAP software and creating metrics to search for specific usage issues. The company now combines Knoa UEM-derived user analytics with application performance management (APM) data for a holistic overview of its operations. By finding opportunities for system performance improvements, Knoa UEM positively impacts employees' interactions with SAP software, ultimately leading to better service for the company's global customer base as well. The full case study can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2CkxgNf.

Knoa UEM was also instrumental in assisting one of the largest U.S. public power utilities as it migrated its ERP system to SAP HANA. The company required visibility through the process in order to determine where to dedicate its resources whether it needed to drive adoption through user interface changes, process changes, or more focused communication and training. By leveraging Knoa's analytics, this customer was able to determine which functionalities would most benefit from streamlined workflows, detect potential issues in real-time throughout development and Q&A, quantify performance improvements, and measure employee adoption of the apps without having to wait for user feedback. More details can be found at http://knoa.com/blog/using-analytics-to-speed-time-to-implementation.

These three companies join a steadily growing list of organizations that are leveraging the power of user experience analytics as they embark on innovative projects. Technology is the backbone of every modern organization, so a comprehensive view of how employees interact with their applications is critical for success. Knoa UEM helps companies pinpoint inefficiencies and user issues, create a road map for any migration, and ultimately ensure a seamless digital transformation.

About Knoa Software

Knoa Software delivers solutions that generate unique insights for the optimization of the end-user experience and improved efficiencies for enterprise applications from vendors including SAP, Oracle and others. Knoa's patented software provides CIOs and business executives the actionable metrics needed to ensure organizations and end-users realize the full value of their software investment. Headquartered in New York City, Knoa helps hundreds of global corporations and government organizations make impactful, real-time, fact-based decisions that enrich and maximize the experience and productivity of over a million end users. For further information, visit www.knoa.com or follow us at @KnoaSoftware on Twitter.

SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/in... for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

