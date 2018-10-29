Cypress Development Corp: Cypress Development Closes Over-Subscribed Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2018))) ("Cypress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an over-subscribed non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") for total gross proceeds of $2,010,646.

The Company has allotted and issued 9,139,300 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of up to thirty-six months at a price of $0.33.

In addition, the Company has paid finder's fees of a total of $49,665 and issued an aggregate 225,750 finder's warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of up to thirty-six months at a price of $0.33.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the completion of a prefeasibility study), including further metallurgical studies, related infill drilling, and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring on February 27, 2019.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-held Clayton Valley Lithium Project, located immediately east of Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Recent exploration by Cypress has discovered an extensive deposit of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp.), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com .

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

"Dr. Bill Willoughby"



WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Cypress Development Corp.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.