Dedicates New Digital Innovation and Transformation Unit

Opens Innovation Lab and Accelerator for Early Stage Startups in California

Calls on Zinc-based Startups and Researchers to Join Its Innovation Ecosystem

EverZinc, an OpenGate Capital portfolio company and the leading global provider of specialty zinc materials, today announced the formation of EverZinc Digital, a dedicated innovation and transformation unit, with a clear mandate to accelerate the development of sustainable, scalable, and economical zinc-based products and applications. EverZinc Digital plans to focus its activities primarily on the development of new rechargeable energy storage solutions; extended-life packaging and coating applications; and new skincare, rubber, and agricultural products.

"Our Industry will see more change in the next decade than it has seen in the last century," said Vincent Dujardin, EverZinc's Chief Executive Officer. "Now is the time for us to act and go beyond our current portfolio of products and applications to ensure that we can always deliver the best products and services for our customers and future-proof our business."

EverZinc Digital is formed in collaboration with XponentialWorks, an innovation advisory and venture collider with proven exponential technology expertise, tools, and facilities. The company also announced the opening of the EverZinc Innovation Lab and Accelerator, leveraging XponentialWorks' product development methodology, domain experts, digital labs, and expanding ecosystem of early-stage portfolio companies.

EverZinc Digital plans to quickly create a unique ecosystem that unites the forces of promising zinc-based startups with the experience and deep market knowledge that EverZinc has to offer. EverZinc Digital will also act as the digital transformation arm of the company, integrating artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, 3D printing, material science, nanotechnology, sensoring, and robotics into the company's entire value-chain and operations.

"We are moving quickly to eliminate many of the traditional constraints that most companies face today," continued Vincent. "In addition to speeding up EverZinc's innovation and application development cycles, the Innovation Lab will spur collaboration with early-stage companies to develop new products, end-uses, and markets. This includes the development of new generations of rechargeable zinc batteries and energy cells to new forms of preservation coatings, extended-life packaging, and skincare products," concluded Vincent.

See photos and video of the announcement.

The company invites all interested startups to join its accelerator, and researchers and industry providers to join its innovation ecosystem by applying at innovation@everzinc.com.

About EverZinc

EverZinc, an OpenGate Capital portfolio company, is committed to creating products that matter. The company is a global provider of specialty zinc materials, including fine zinc powders, zinc oxides, battery zinc powders, and ultra-fine zinc oxide. EverZinc products are used in a wide variety of applications, including corrosion-inhibiting paints, performance tires, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, glass, sunscreen, alkaline batteries, and other products. With manufacturing operations located in Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, China, and Malaysia, EverZinc processes more than 180,000 tons of materials of which 40% are recycled and refined at eight production sites to serve its growing global customer base.

Learn more at www.everzinc.com.

About XponentialWorks

XponentialWorks is a venture investment, corporate advisory, and product development company, specializing in artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, 3D printing, robotics, and the digital transformation of traditional businesses. As a curator of leaders in Industry 4.0, XponentialWorks has built a unique ecosystem that unites the forces of startups with the experience and deep market knowledge of mature companies who are looking for the technologies that the younger companies offer. XponentialWorks mentors and invests in the growth and success of promising early-stage companies and acts as an edge organization for the benefit of larger, mid-market companies undertaking digital transformation. Learn more at www.xponentialworks.com.

