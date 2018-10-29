

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare presented three-year results from LATTE-2, a phase IIb study investigating a long-acting, two-drug, injectable regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine. At 160 weeks, the long-acting regimen, administered either every eight weeks or every four weeks, demonstrated high rates of virologic response, long-term durability of virologic response and good overall tolerability.



ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE) dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who are at risk of becoming infected with HIV.



At 160 weeks, 90% (104/115) and 83% (95/115) of the patients receiving the injectable regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine every eight and four weeks, respectively, remained virally suppressed. Of the patients on the oral comparator arm who elected to switch to the injectable regimen at Week 96, 97% (33/34) and 100% (10/10) remained virally suppressed on every eight- and four-week dosing schedule, respectively, at Week 160.



Through Week 48, two patients developed protocol-defined virologic failure (PVDF) on the every-eight-week dosing arm, one with treatment-emergent, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI) and integrase inhibitor (INI) resistance. No additional PVDF cases were observed on any arm between Week 48 and Week 160.



A majority of participants reported an injection site reaction (ISR) through Week 160, of which 85% were mild and 14% were moderate. Eighty-seven percent of ISRs resolved within seven days. Excluding ISRs, the most common adverse events (AEs) were nasopharyngitis (38%), diarrhoea (22%), and headache (22%). Three percent (3/115; Q8W) and 10% (12/115; Q4W) of patients had AEs leading to withdrawal or discontinuation and only 3/274 patients had ISRs leading to discontinuation through Week 160.



